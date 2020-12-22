Global  
 

Android 11 update rolling out to Galaxy Note 20 series [Updated]

9to5Google Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Samsung kicked off its Android 11/One UI 3.0 update earlier this month and, now, things are accelerating. Over the weekend, the Android 11 update started rolling out on the Galaxy Note 20 series in the US starting with AT&T-sold models.

