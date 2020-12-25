Global  
 

Waterfield Designs' AirPods Max case actually protects your headphones

engadget Friday, 25 December 2020
Despite the $550 price tag, there are a lot of things to like about Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones. The case is not one of them. It’s a pretty terrible option, offering neither protection or style. Naturally, third-party options will soon hit the...
