Refresh your space with up to 40% off curtains and more from $11, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to *40% off* a selection of Deconovo curtains with prices starting at under* $11*. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. With a variety of styles on sale here, you’re sure to find an option that’ll match with the rest of your home’s decor. Ranging from some classic designs to modern offerings, now is a great time to refresh to house ahead of the new year. Everything is well-reviewed here as well, with a series of 4+ star ratings from hundreds if not thousands of shoppers in many cases. Head below for more.



more…