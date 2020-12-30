It’s Time for Samsung to Confirm Its Commitment to the Galaxy Note Series Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

2020 is nearly over, and there’s no doubt many of us are more than happy to step into a new year, all hopeful things wouldn’t be as crazy as they’ve been in the last 10 months or so. Samsung is one of the companies that know exactly what I mean, especially because its flagship products, including the Galaxy S20, have been strongly hit by the pandemic that forced us to stay away from each other for so long. Samsung itself has big plans for 2021, and it all starts with the unveiling of the Galaxy S21. As compared to the previous Galaxy S unveilings, the S21 will see the daylight much earlier, with the company projected to announce the device as soon as January 14. Then, the sales are likely to kick off later the same month, which means the Galaxy S21 will be in our hands approximately one month earlier than the typical Samsung calendar. But one rumor that has made the headlines on several occasions lately concerns the Galaxy Note, the phablet that so many of us lov... 2020 is nearly over, and there’s no doubt many of us are more than happy to step into a new year, all hopeful things wouldn’t be as crazy as they’ve been in the last 10 months or so. Samsung is one of the companies that know exactly what I mean, especially because its flagship products, including the Galaxy S20, have been strongly hit by the pandemic that forced us to stay away from each other for so long. Samsung itself has big plans for 2021, and it all starts with the unveiling of the Galaxy S21. As compared to the previous Galaxy S unveilings, the S21 will see the daylight much earlier, with the company projected to announce the device as soon as January 14. Then, the sales are likely to kick off later the same month, which means the Galaxy S21 will be in our hands approximately one month earlier than the typical Samsung calendar. But one rumor that has made the headlines on several occasions lately concerns the Galaxy Note, the phablet that so many of us lov... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AmazeLab - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Check Out This Trippy Image of a Spiral Galaxy's Magnetic Field 01:00 You’ve probably seen images of mesmerizing galaxies before, but you’ve likely never seen one quite like this! You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Cost $199



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Cost $199 Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:26 Published 6 days ago Company has created the world's biggest selection box



A company has created the world's biggest selection box -- boasting a whopping 80,000 CALORIES. The 2.4m x 1.2m confectionery box weighs a hefty 15kg with the 84 different sweets and chocolates.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago NASA Says Our Galaxy Holds at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets



NASA Says , Our Galaxy Holds , at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets. For many years, scientists around the world have studied data from the Kepler Space Telescope. Kepler spent nine.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published on November 9, 2020

