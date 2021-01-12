TP-Link unveils first Wi-Fi 6E routers with up to 10Gb/s speeds and more

TP-Link is expanding its stable of Wi-Fi 6 routers at CES this week with four new models on the way. Marking the very first time the company is releasing Wi-Fi 6E routers, we’re seeing two new mesh systems alongside some single access point packages. With notable specs like up to 10Gb/s speeds and support for 200 devices, these are some of TP-Link’s most capable releases to date. Head below for all of the details on the new TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E routers.



more…