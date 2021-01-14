Samsung S21 Ultra: First look at the new device
Published
Chris Fox takes a first look at the Samsung S21 Ultra, which works with the S Pen stylus.Full Article
Published
Chris Fox takes a first look at the Samsung S21 Ultra, which works with the S Pen stylus.Full Article
Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge
Samsung just revealed the new Galaxy S21 Ultra would be its first Galaxy S phone..
Samsung has today announced a range of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, as..