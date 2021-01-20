Hanes Cushion Ankle Socks drop to all-time low at Amazon: $5.50 (Reg. $10), more from $7

Amazon is offering the Hanes Men’s 6-Pack Cushioned Ankle and Reinforced Heel and Toe Ankle Socks in white for *$5.48 Prime shipped*. These socks are regularly priced at $10 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is extra-thick, which makes them perfect for cold weather and great for styling with boots. They’re also cushioned for comfort and provide support during workouts. Plus, the material is made with an odor-protecting shield to help prevent bacteria build-up on your socks. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Amazon and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands today.



