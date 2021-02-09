Rubber Franklin football to throw around the yard for under $5 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Rubber Junior Football for *$4.88 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $10, this is 51% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great way to get outdoors with the kids or some friends to throw the ball around a little bit. Although there’s no telling what will happen to it if you let the dog gets its paws all over it, this model features a “super tacky rubber molded construction” along with pro-style raised rubber laces and a waterproof cover for durability. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More details below.



