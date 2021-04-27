Microsoft Teams Down Worldwide [Update: Client Restart Recommended]

Microsoft Teams is experiencing what appears to be a pretty big outage, with the Redmond-based software giant confirming in a message on Twitter that it’s already looking into the problem. Worth knowing, however, is that not everybody is affected, and while Microsoft does confirm the outage is happening globally, users in some regions, including those in Europe, are still able to connect to the service properly, with no downtime whatsoever. While at this point it’s not yet clear what’s causing the outage, Microsoft says on Twitter that both Europe and Asia are impacted. “We’re investigating an issue with Microsoft Teams impacting Europe and Asia. For more details please follow TM252802 in the admin center,” Microsoft said in a tweet. Similar issues in the U.S. as well A few minutes later, the company confirmed that it found the issue and recommended admins to restart clients to restore Microsoft Teams and get it up and running again. “We’ve ide...