Microsoft Office and OneNote now available for Amazon Fire tablets

Earlier today, Amazon revealed its all-new Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets. Both are more powerful than their predecessors, but priced from just $149. If you’re in the market for a low cost Android tablet, then they are definitely worth your consideration. You can also pick up either device as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle which includes a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and comes with premium Office apps, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. You don’t need to buy a new tablet though as the Microsoft Office and OneNote apps are now… [Continue Reading]