Microsoft Announces Update KB4577586 to Remove Flash Player from Windows

Microsoft has announced a new Windows update whose purpose is to completely remove Flash Player from Windows, therefore abandoning Adobe’s software once and for all. Adobe has already dropped support for Flash Player back in January, and all browsers have ditched this component as well, with Microsoft now getting ready to give up on this software as well. To do the whole thing, Microsoft has announced a dedicated Windows update that would first land as a preview in June and then be shipped to all production devices a month later. The update will see the daylight as KB4577586, and according to Microsoft, it’ll be offered to all devices running Windows 7, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2012. “Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and above platforms. It will also be included in every subsequent Latest Cumulative Update,” Microsoft