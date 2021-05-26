Microsoft’s CEO Announces a Windows 10 Update That’ll Blow Your Mind

Microsoft’s Build developer conference has brought a pretty compelling teaser of what’s to come to the world of Windows, with CEO Satya Nadella himself promising an update that will completely revamp the experience with the operating system. Nadella did not share any specifics, but most likely, he was referring to the upcoming feature update due in the fall and often referred to as Sun Valley. In theory, Sun Valley is supposed to revamp Windows 10 from one end to another, essentially refreshing the UI with round corners and a more modern UI overall. New features are also planned, some of which are currently in beta testing as part of the Windows Insider program. Microsoft’s CEO says this would be the biggest overhaul of Windows 10 since launch, and explaining that it’ll bring new opportunities for developers and creators. Coming in the fall of Windows 10 Nadella says Windows 10 is currently used by more than 1.3 billion users worldwide, which is...