The Most Anticipated Game Releases of June 2021

June is one of the most exciting months for gamers this year, but not because of the games coming out. E3 2021 is set to kick off next month and there are a plethora of major announcements that we're expecting related to big franchises like Final Fantasy and Starfield. We'll be reporting about everything important that will be announced during E3 2021, but for now, let's take a look at the new titles that we know will be launched throughout June. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, then you probably already know that you'll be getting Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown for free. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 on the first day of the month, alongside another highly-anticipated title, Necromunda: Hired Gun, which will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. But wait, there's more! World of Warcr...