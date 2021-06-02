Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Lowe’s is offering the Greenworks 1700PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for *$79 shipped*. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an *additional 5%*, dropping the price to *$75.05 shipped*. Down from its $99 normal going rate, this saves as much as 25% and is the best available. If you’re wanting to give your home a facelift this summer, a pressure washer is a key ingredient in that process. This model is electric, meaning no gas or oil are required for it to function. Greenworks includes a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose in the box, alongside multiple quick-connect wand tips that make it easy to clean a variety of surfaces. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

