Best E3 2021 game deals: Outer Worlds, Amazon B2G1 FREE, Star Wars Squadrons, more
Published
In today’s best game deals, hot on the heels of the sequel reveal at E3 2021, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. This single-player first-person sci-fi RPG pulls ideas from the Fallout series (and is made by the former developers). It takes place on various space colonies with a player-driven story, different factions to deal with, and more in true Obsidian fashion. “In the outer worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to halcyon…only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including an Amazon *Buy 2 Get 1 FREE* game promotion, Star Wars: Squadrons, XCOM 2 Switch Collection, Godfall, Mafia Definitive Edition, Rainbow Six Siege, and much more.
