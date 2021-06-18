Let HyperX’s Cloud Alpha gaming headset guide you into the fray at new low of $60 (Save 33%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset for *$59.99 shipped*. Recently going for around $90 at retailers like Amazon, today’s 33% savings mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Designed for professional streaming and gaming, the Cloud Alpha headset is backed by 50mm dual-chamber drivers for heightened clarity and a wider spectrum of sound. The aluminum body is cushioned by foam pads and over-ear cups for “award-winning comfort”. And all the cords and cables are detachable for easy travel, including the noise-cancelling microphone. While reviews are a bit thin on eBay, over 15,000 Amazon customers have rated it 4.6/5 stars. See more options below.



