Philips Hue Father’s Day sale discounts HomeKit color bulbs, lightstrips, more

Philips Hue is currently offering a 3-pack of its White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Light Bulbs for* $99.99 shipped* as part of its Father’s Day sale. Typically fetching $135, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings while beating Amazon’s competing discount by $27 and marking the best price of the year. For comparison, we last saw this package drop to $90 over the winter holiday season last year. Perfect for getting into the Philips Hue game for the first time or expanding an existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue ecosystem. At just $33 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting that just rolled out. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…