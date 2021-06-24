Windows 11 superguide: News, tips, reviews and more

Microsoft has already unwittingly provided us with an early look at Windows 11 via an unauthorized leak of an early Windows 11 build. It’s noteworthy for its streamlined Start menu and simplified taskbar, layered on top of what looks a lot like Windows 10.



*Windows 11 News*



*Windows 11’s expected announcement*: Microsoft will hold a “what’s next for Windows” event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 24. We’ll have coverage of what Microsoft announces at the event, which we’re pretty sure will be Windows 11.



