GTA 2-Inspired Glitchpunk Enters Early Access in August

Fans of the cyberpunk universe rejoice as a new game is headed your way next month. Developer Dark Lord announced this week that their game Glitchpunk will launch into Early Access on August 11. The game will feature a single city, New Baltia, at launch, which promises to offer about eight hours of play. Initially, the game should have included two playable cities at launch, but the folks at Dark Lord revealed that Outpost Texas will arrive in three to four weeks as Glitchpunk's first major update. The second city will add another six to eight hours of play, as per the developer's statement, and since it's coming out so close to the game's launch, players will have just enough time to explore the first city. But wait, there's more. While the game will be in Early Access, Dark Lords will add two more cities, Neo Tokyo and Moscow. Each city has its own gangs and characters while also continuing the protagonist’s gripping story. Glitchpunk is a cyberpunk-themed game ...