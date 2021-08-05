Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

Today, Govee is launching its latest sale with as much as *30% off* a selection of its popular smart lamps, light strips, immersive TV backlighting kits, and more. While there’s a flat *10% off *everything sitewide with code *AUG10US* at checkout, there are single-item codes that will drop the prices even further. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp at* $144.50*. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at the very first discount alongside a notable 15% in savings on the recent release.



This floor lamp enters with a Philips Hue-inspired design and full color output, but without the more premium price tag. It pairs with Alexa and Assistant over Wi-Fi and showers your wall in ambient light thanks to the ability to dish out multiple colors at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a collection of Govee discounts available through the month of August.



more…