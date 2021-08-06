Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Weekend Savings Event takes *up to 50% off *top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. End the week off strong with new running shoes from Nike. The Nike React Infinity Run Shoes were designed to help push you further. These shoes are available in several color options and currently marked down to *$69*. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $160. They’re cushioned to promote comfort as well as highly-breathable. The sock-like fit is nice when heading out the door quickly and the FlyKnit material is also flexible to promote a natural stride. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



