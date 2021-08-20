Microsoft Releases a New Windows 11 Testing Build

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for users enrolled in the Dev and Beta channels of the Windows Insider program. And just as expected, Windows 11 build 22000.160 comes with several notable improvements, including a new Clock app with Focus Sessions, as well as changes for the update estimates, with such information to only be displayed for devices with SSDs going forward. Microsoft says it has also corrected a bug causing the location in use indicator to show up on the taskbar even on those devices where users specifically blocked the access to location information. The known issues As far as the known issues are concerned, the Redmond-based software giant explains that it’s already investigating a problem that’s causing the new taskbar and Start menu to work inconsistently or not work at all after updating in the Beta channel. “We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11...