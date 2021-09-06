Labor Day game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $30, Demon’s Souls, Cyberpunk, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for *$29.99 shipped* on PS4 and *$49.99* shipped for the Ultimate Edition on PS5 (or *$49.69* via PSN). The standard version is 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low while the Ultimate edition has returned to the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. The more expensive option also comes with the PS4 version and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 (also on sale individually below). This one takes players to the “the snowy streets of [Miles’] new, vibrant and bustling neighborhood” as a war breaks out between a “devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Miles has his own set of abilities to wield as well including a “unique, bio-electric venom blast” and a stealthy camouflage power alongside the usual web-slinging. Just be sure to head below for the rest of the Labor Day game deals including Marvel’s Avengers, Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter Rise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.



more…