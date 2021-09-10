Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Coming to PC and PlayStation 5

Cult classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake. The information was revealed during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 earlier today and involves a partnership between Aspyr Media, Lucasfilm Games, and SIE. For those who haven’t played the game but have seen the movies, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set over 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy. The game is mostly famous for introducing a new, epic story of new heroes and villains in the universe. According to developer Aspyr, the game will be rebuilt from ground up for a new generation of players with modern technology, features, visuals, and more, while maintaining the feel of authenticity, which means the original story and characters will remain an integral part of the remake. Since this is a huge project to undertake for a small studio like Aspyr, the developer announced that it recruited the very best talent from across the industry to create this remak...