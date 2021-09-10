Apple Could Launch a Pink Version of the iPhone 13

Apple’s new iPhone 13 is just around the corner, as the company is expected to take the wraps off the device as soon as the next week, but a new report provides us with an early look at something that many people have been interested in: the color and storage options. Unsurprisingly, Apple is making a series of small changes in the iPhone lineup, with the new generation to introduce some new colors, while also dropping a storage option. First and foremost, the report comes from 91Mobiles who spotted the iPhone 13 details on Ukrainian e-commerce site KTC, so you should take them with a pinch of salt for now. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will still be offered in six different colors, namely black, blue, purple, white, PRODUCT(RED), and an all-new pink. As you can see, the green version is being dropped, so instead, Apple will provide customers with a pink model, po...

