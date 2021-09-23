This Is the new Surface Pro 8 in All Its Glory - Video

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Pro 8 earlier this week, and this year, the company has finally decided to give the device a massive overhaul that’s not focused only on under-the-hood improvements. More specifically, the Surface Pro 8 comes with a new design that includes smaller bezels paired with a new technology called Adaptive Color Technology to better adapt the colors to your environment. “Surface Pro 8 features a vibrant 13” PixelSense touchscreen that is virtually edge to edge. With Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology, enjoy a viewing experience that’s comfortable on the eyes and true to life. This is the most technically advanced display we’ve ever built. Pro 8 is the ideal hybrid device, giving people a dynamic on-the-go tablet and the ultimate work-from-home set-up. The incredible 5MP front-facing camera,10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics keep you looking and sounding your best,” Microsoft ...