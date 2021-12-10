Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Catan Classic, NeuralCam Night Mode, more

It’s time to cap off the work week with all of Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. But whatever you do, run over to our Apple AirPods 3 post to score the best deal ever first (with shipping by Christmas), as well as this morning’s offer on the latest Apple TV 4K and Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from *$160*. As for the app deals, highlights of today’s collection include titles like Catan Classic, My Child Lebensborn, NeuralCam Night Mode & AI Cam, and Pixelmator Pro, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps.



more…