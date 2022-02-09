Stumped on where to watch the Oscar nominees? A guided tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here’s a few other ways, though it’s worth looking around as many have myriad paths to digitally buy, rent and stream:



STREAMING



ON NETFLIX



“The Power of the Dog” — The leading nominee with a dozen Oscar nods, including those for Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It also received a best picture nod and a best director nomination for Jane Campion. Cumberbatch is a rough-hewn Montana rancher with a menacing arrogance in a Gothic story brought alive on the Western plain.



“Don't Look Up” — Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy nabbed four Oscar nominations, including best picture, original score and original screenplay. The climate change satire that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence gives Earth six months before a massive comet destroys the planet.



“tick, tick ... BOOM!” — Andrew Garfield earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who upended the theater world as the creator of “Rent.” The adaption of an autobiographical musical by Larson, who died suddenly and young in 1996, was Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut and also earned a nod for film editing.



“The Lost Daughter” — Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, it received three Oscar nominations, including nods for Colman and Buckley. The adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name is a psychological drama that has Colman and Buckley in the same role as young and older versions of the sad and frustrated translator Leda Caruso, set on holiday in Greece.



“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — The...