Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
On top of its colorful new addition to the Alexa speaker lineup, Amazon today is also showcasing its new version of its compact smart display. The Echo Show 5 brings the brand’s voice assistant to a 5.5-inch screen, and now with that there’s even better sounding internal speakers as well as a sustainable build crafted of recycled materials. Now available for pre-order, everything new about Amazon’s latest is detailed below.
