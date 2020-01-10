Global  

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United: Oli McBurnie's winner sends Blades fifth

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Oli McBurnie scores the winner as Sheffield United beat West Ham to climb to fifth in the Premier League.
Sheffield United in 5th place after win over West Ham

Oli McBurnie's second-half goal earned Sheffield United a 1-0 home victory over West Ham United to move them up to fifth place in the Premier League on...
Sheffield United vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

SHU vs WHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11...
DNA

