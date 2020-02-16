Global  

England Lions stay on top after day two of clash with Cricket Australia XI

Sunday, 16 February 2020
England Lions continued to dominate on the second day of their four-day match against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart.
Recent related news from verified sources

Khawaja, Henriques waste starts as Australia A struggle

England Lions are on top of Australia A, who finished day two at 5-103 after Mark Steketee impresses with the ball.
Sydney Morning Herald

Pucovski ruled out of Australia A clash against England Lions

Young batting star Will Pucovski is still recovering from concussion and will miss the Australia A clash against England at the MCG.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Zee News

