Exactly how furlough scheme extension works as Rishi Sunak gives details

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Exactly how furlough scheme extension works as Rishi Sunak gives detailsChancellor Rishi Sunak said they will continue to receive 80% of their pay - up to £2,500 a month - until the end of October.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chancellor Rishi Sunak: Furlough scheme extended to end of October

Chancellor Rishi Sunak: Furlough scheme extended to end of October 01:46

 The Government’s furlough scheme will be extended to the end of October but with changes from the end of July to share the burden of paying salaries with employers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told MPs.

