UK blames EU's 'ideological' approach for lack of progress in Brexit talks

Independent Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Britain's chief negotiator has accused Brussels of taking an "ideological approach" to floundering Brexit trade talks, which he says are making "very little progress".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: European Parliament's UK trade negotiator concerned about slow progress in Brexit talks

European Parliament's UK trade negotiator concerned about slow progress in Brexit talks 01:29

 The European Parliament’s UK trade coordinator says the EU is concerned about slow progress in trade negotiations, as a result of Covid-19. David McAllister, a German MEP, said there were still “major points of divergence” between the UK and EU on a number of issues, including fisheries and...

