UK blames EU's 'ideological' approach for lack of progress in Brexit talks

The European Parliament’s UK trade coordinator says the EU is concerned about slow progress in trade negotiations, as a result of Covid-19. David McAllister, a German MEP, said there were still “major points of divergence” between the UK and EU on a number of issues, including fisheries and...
BRUSSELS (AP) — Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship in the wake of Brexit have ground to a near-standstill...