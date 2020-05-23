Global  

Michael Rosen out of intensive care after 47 days

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 23 May 2020
Former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen is out of intensive care after “a long and difficult” 47 days, his wife has said.
