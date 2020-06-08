Matt Hancock proclaims Boris Johnson’s cabinet, which includes no Black or openly LGBT+ people, the ‘most diverse in history’
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Matt Hancock has insisted that Boris Johnson’s cabinet, which includes no Black or out LGBT+ MPs, is actually one of the “most diverse” in British history. The health secretary made the extraordinary claim on Sunday amid Black Lives Matter protests which have swept across the UK. Challenged by Sky...
Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British police are not like the American police".