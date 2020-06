Related videos from verified sources Varadkar announces acceleration of Ireland's lockdown exit plan



The Irish Government has announced an acceleration of the country's lockdown exit plan. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said phase two of the roadmap would be triggered on Monday as scheduled. But he said a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago Leo Varadkar confirms restrictions will ease from Monday



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirms that Covid-19 restrictions will begin easing on Monday at the press conference at Government Buildings, Dublin. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on May 15, 2020 Varadkar: Coronavirus is a fire in retreat



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gives an update on the coronavirus lockdown measure in the Dail. He is "increasingly confident" the country can move to phase one of the exit strategy next week. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this