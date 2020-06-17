Global  

Actual queer royalty Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new biopic

PinkNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Kristen Stewart will transform into Princess Diana for a new film, Spencer. Stewart has been cast as Diana in the newly-announced biopic by director Pablo Larraín, who also helmed the Natalie Portman-starring Jackie. “Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told Variety. “To do this well, you need...
