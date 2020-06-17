Actual queer royalty Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new biopic
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Kristen Stewart will transform into Princess Diana for a new film, Spencer. Stewart has been cast as Diana in the newly-announced biopic by director Pablo Larraín, who also helmed the Natalie Portman-starring Jackie. “Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told Variety. “To do this well, you need...
Jon Stewart spoke out about racism and police brutality in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. According to Business Insider, Stewart said in his interview that police perpetuate segregation. He spoke about George Floyd’s death, a black man killed while in police custody. Stewart said:...
In the new BBC documentary "Football, Prince William, And Our Mental Health" set to air in the UK on Thursday, May 28, the Duke of Cambridge gets candid about his royal role as a dad. Plus, he opens up..