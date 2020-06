Related videos from verified sources Sir Keir Starmer visits north London school



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has met staff and pupils at a school in Camden, as the government announced a £1 billion funding programme for school infrastructure in England. Report by Connerv. Like.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published 48 minutes ago Labour: PM "good at promises but not delivery"



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the government's extra funding for school infrastructure in England but criticised its failure to plan for the return of pupils in September. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15 Published 1 hour ago Starmer: 'All children should be in school'



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says all children should be back in school by now. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 09:20 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this