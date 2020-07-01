Global  

'Last chance': Keir Starmer says government must extend furlough scheme for workers at risk of losing jobs

Independent Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Labour has called for the furlough scheme to be extended for workers most at risk of losing their jobs, warning it is "the last chance to act".
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Miliband urges government rethink on ending furlough scheme

Miliband urges government rethink on ending furlough scheme 01:20

 Labour shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has accused the government of pulling the rug from under businesses and workers by ending the furlough scheme too quickly - warning the decision will lead to more job losses, higher benefit costs and lower tax revenues. Report by Browna. Like us on...

