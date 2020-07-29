Global  
 

Donald Trump praises ‘spectacular’ quack doctor who compared ‘the gay agenda’ to ‘the demonic New World Order’

PinkNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump has praised an anti-LGBT+ doctor who believes that there is a coronavirus cure, despite her insistence that some illnesses can be caused by having sex dreams about demons. This week, US president Donald Trump retweeted Dr Stella Immanuel’s false claim that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine could...
