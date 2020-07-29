Donald Trump praises ‘spectacular’ quack doctor who compared ‘the gay agenda’ to ‘the demonic New World Order’
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Donald Trump has praised an anti-LGBT+ doctor who believes that there is a coronavirus cure, despite her insistence that some illnesses can be caused by having sex dreams about demons. This week, US president Donald Trump retweeted Dr Stella Immanuel’s false claim that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine could...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took steps on Tuesday to limit deportation protections for 'Dreamers' who are living in the United States illegally after entering as children. Gloria..