Joanne Katie Price rushed to A&E after breaking both feet https://t.co/T8tk3IjRhp via @MetroUK 9 minutes ago Daily Express Katie Price rushed to hospital after star's 'feet broken' in nightmare injury https://t.co/MChRcVsvgW https://t.co/39TposbSpi 16 minutes ago Metro Entertainment Katie Price was rushed to A&E after breaking both her feet https://t.co/rMpBRilnaU 16 minutes ago The Daily Record The 42-year-old injured herself after jumping off a wall at a theme park in Belek, Turkey. https://t.co/zh0kiDBUzG 27 minutes ago Daily Star Katie Price unable to walk for months after being rushed to hospital with broken feet https://t.co/OUA6HX2jjZ 43 minutes ago Daily Star BREAKING Katie Price unable to walk for months after being rushed to hospital with broken feet https://t.co/OUA6HX2jjZ 53 minutes ago James Stayed at home looking after Harvey after just coming out of ICU that wouldn't of happened. Katie Price, 42, rushe… https://t.co/CivjAkVhYF 54 minutes ago Marion Steggles Katie Price rushed to A&E after breaking both feet https://t.co/vblKi5YeWV via @MetroUK 55 minutes ago