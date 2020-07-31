Donald Trump Jr finally got his Twitter account back and couldn’t wait to… accuse Barbie of voter fraud. Yes, really Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Donald Trump Jr celebrated his return to Twitter by making a frankly weird and snide joke about a Barbie doll. The son of US president Donald Trump had his Twitter account limited on Tuesday (July 28) after he shared a viral video containing false claims about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the... 👓 View full article

