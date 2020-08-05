Meghan Markle wins High Court bid to keep friends’ identities secret
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identities of five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in the latest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers.
The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers. Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over...