GCSE results day 2020 live updates - grades, reaction, latest news

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
GCSE results day 2020 live updates - grades, reaction, latest newsNews, pictures and video on GCSE results day from Birmingham and across the UK as students get their grades under revised system following A Levels fiasco.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results

Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results 01:28

 The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands receivingGCSE results today. Lady Louise, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex,attends school in Ascot, Berkshire. The teenager was preparing to take herexams before schools closed in March during lockdown. Like other...

A Level results day 2020 live updates - news and reaction as students get grades

A Level results day 2020 live updates - news and reaction as students get grades A Level results are very different this year following the cancellation of exams during the coronavirus pandemic - we bring you latest news and reaction in...
Tamworth Herald

A Level results day live updates as Sussex students get grades

 We are covering the news and reaction from across the county as students get their A Level results.
The Argus


