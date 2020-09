Eamonn Holmes and Denise Welch in awkward spat over Covid 'scaremongering' Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

While discussing While discussing coronavirus on the ITV1 daytime TV favourite today, Eamonn and Loose Women panelist Denise were seen to be at odds with one another. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this