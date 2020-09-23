Second national lockdown possible if new coronavirus rules flouted – Dominic Raab
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Britain could be plunged into a second national lockdown if new coronavirus restrictions are flouted, the Foreign Secretary has warned, as a leading scientist said the latest measures do not go “anywhere near far enough”.
Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the...