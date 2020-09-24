Global  
 

Cardi B sued for defamation after calling Trump supporters who ‘told her sister go back to her country’ racist

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Cardi B is being sued for defamation by a group of ardent Trump supporters who claim she called them “racist”. The rapper and professional provocateur, the lawsuit alleged, labelled the group “racist” following a bust-up between them and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, in Smith Point Beach, New York....
News video: Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit after beach fight

Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit after beach fight 00:57

 Rapper Cardi B has a legal battle on her hands after calling a group of Long Island beachgoers “racist MAGA supporters” in an edited video shared to her social media pages.

