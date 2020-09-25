Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five questions ahead of the US Presidential Election first debate

Wales Online Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Five questions ahead of the US Presidential Election first debateWho will be on stage, what will happen and what will be the outcome?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Election 2020: First presidential debate this week

Election 2020: First presidential debate this week 00:20

 On Tuesday the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place. Then, two more presidential debates are set for Oct. 15 and 22.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate [Video]

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate. This report was produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Ohio and Michigan voters talking jobs ahead of first debate [Video]

Ohio and Michigan voters talking jobs ahead of first debate

The first presidential debate will take place in Cleveland Tuesday.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published
Democrats pounce on Trump tax report [Video]

Democrats pounce on Trump tax report

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

US Presidential Elections 2020: Ahead of first Trump-Biden debate on Tuesday, here are five things to look out for

 With five weeks to go until the November 3 US Presidential Election 2020, the stakes are high.
DNA

2020 Election: Trump claims first presidential debate will be ‘unfair'

2020 Election: Trump claims first presidential debate will be ‘unfair' Donald Trump claims debate moderator Chris Wallace will not ask Joe Biden tough questions (Getty Images) Donald Trump has claimed the first presidential debate...
WorldNews

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps NEW YORK — Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this