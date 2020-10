Shock, sympathy and schadenfreude follows Trump’s Covid-19 bombshell Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

News of the infection of the world’s most powerful man with the coronavirus drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity that follows much of what Donald Trump does. 👓 View full article

