Ex-Wasps rugby star stabbed to death on doorstep after challenging stranger over spitting in street Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Family man Allan Isichei, 69, was stabbed repeatedly times by knife-wielding schizophrenic Gurjeet Lall after confronting him about spitting, a court heard. Family man Allan Isichei, 69, was stabbed repeatedly times by knife-wielding schizophrenic Gurjeet Lall after confronting him about spitting, a court heard. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this